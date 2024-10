Dugger (ankle) has been added to the Patriots' injury report Saturday and is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Dugger missed Week 5 due to an ankle injury, and the same issue may have now resurfaced. Jaylinn Hawkins played 95 percent of defensive snaps Week 5, so if Dugger ends up missing any more time, New England has already signaled which player will inherit an every-down role in his stead.