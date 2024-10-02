Kyle Dugger Injury: Return date still murky

Dugger (ankle) avoided a serious injury during Sunday's loss to the 49ers. However, a timeline for his return is still up in the air, Karen Guregian of The Springfield Republican reports.

Dugger seems to have received confirmation with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reporting Tuesday that he "likely" avoided a serious injury. That's good news for the veteran safety and the Patriots, but it appears he'll remain questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.