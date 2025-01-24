Kyle Dugger Injury: Undergoes surgery on ankle

Dugger played through a high-ankle sprain in 2024 and had surgery Jan. 9 to address the injury, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Dugger's ankle injury likely contributed to his decline in production, as he dipped from 109 tackles in 2023 to 81 in 2024. The strong safety projects to be back in a starting role in 2025, which will be the second season of Dugger's four-year, $58 million contract.