Kyle Dugger headshot

Kyle Dugger Injury: Will miss Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 8:58am

Dugger (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against Tennessee.

Dugger was a late addition to the injury report last weekend and will now miss his second straight game due to the issue. He did manage a trio of limited sessions in practice this week, which suggests he has a chance to return to action next Sunday versus Chicago. Jaylinn Hawkins is likely to start at strong safety against the Titans in Dugger's stead Sunday.

Kyle Dugger
New England Patriots
