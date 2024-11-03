Kyle Dugger Injury: Will miss Week 9
Dugger (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against Tennessee.
Dugger was a late addition to the injury report last weekend and will now miss his second straight game due to the issue. He did manage a trio of limited sessions in practice this week, which suggests he has a chance to return to action next Sunday versus Chicago. Jaylinn Hawkins is likely to start at strong safety against the Titans in Dugger's stead Sunday.
