Dugger (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

After limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, Dugger -- who was inactive in Week 5 -- was deemed questionable for the contest. Now that his active status versus Houston has been confirmed, Dugger should step back into his usual starting slot in New England's defense, a role that has yielded the safety 20 tackles, a forced fumble and 1.0 sacks in four contests to date.