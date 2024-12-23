Kyle Dugger News: Eight tackles against Buffalo

Dugger tallied eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

Dugger entered Sunday's game with a questionable tag due to a lingering ankle injury, but that didn't slow him down as he played every single defensive snap and led the Patriots' defense in tackling. Dugger has played every defensive snap in four of New England's last five games, and over that span he has accumulated 35 tackles (21 solo) and two pass defenses.