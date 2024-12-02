Kyle Dugger News: Fine day in close loss

Dugger recorded eight tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 25-24 loss versus the Colts.

Dugger played all 58 of New England's defensive snaps in Week 13, and he came away with his highest tackle total since Week 7 at Jacksonville. He hasn't been quite as productive this season as he was last year, but he's done enough to place himself on the fringes of the IDP radar for the fantasy playoffs after the Patriots' bye in Week 14.