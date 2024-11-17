Kyle Dugger News: Good to go vs. Rams

Dugger (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Dugger was a limited practice participant all week, and he will return Sunday from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. Dugger will reclaim his starting spot at strong safety and will solidify the Patriots' secondary against a Rams' offense that didn't score a touchdown in Week 10 against the Dolphins.