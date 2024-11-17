Fantasy Football
Kyle Dugger News: Good to go vs. Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Dugger (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Dugger was a limited practice participant all week, and he will return Sunday from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. Dugger will reclaim his starting spot at strong safety and will solidify the Patriots' secondary against a Rams' offense that didn't score a touchdown in Week 10 against the Dolphins.

