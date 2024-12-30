Kyle Dugger News: Nine tackles vs. Chargers

Dugger tallied nine tackles (six solo) during the Patriots' 40-7 loss to the Chargers on Saturday.

Dugger played a season-high 74 defensive snaps Saturday and finished as the Patriots' second-leading tackler behind Jahlani Tavai (10). Over his last six games, Dugger has registered 44 tackles (27 solo) and two pass defenses. The Patriots have given up at least 28 points in four of their last six games, but they'll look to finish the 2024 regular season off strong in Week 18 against a Bills team that is locked into the No. 2 seed of the AFC and will likely rest its starters.