Kyle Dugger News: Records 81 tackles this season
Dugger finished the 2024 regular season with 81 tackles (55 solo), and a sack in 13 games.
After logging a career-high 109 tackles in 2023, 2020 second-rounder wasn't able to hit the century mark this past season, while missing four games. Dugger signed a four-year, $58 million deal with the Patriots last April, so he'll be back to reprise his starting safety role with the franchise in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now