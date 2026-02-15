Kyle Dugger headshot

Kyle Dugger News: Second wind with Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 9:29pm

Dugger compiled 59 total tackles (29 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed, two of which were interceptions, over 16 contests during the 2025 regular season.

Dugger entered the 2025 campaign in his sixth season with the Patriots, but he was traded to the Steelers in late October after being used sparingly in New England. The safety was thrust into a prominent role in Pittsburgh's secondary, notching 42 total takedowns and two interceptions, including a 73-yard pick-six in Week 11 against the Bengals, while also adding three other passes defensed over nine regular-season games with the team. Dugger is still under contract for two more years after inking a four-year, $58 million contract with the Patriots in 2024, and he'll likely have a strong chance to start in the Steelers' secondary next season.

Kyle Dugger
Pittsburgh Steelers

