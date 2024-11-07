Fantasy Football
Kyle Hamilton Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 7:32pm

Hamilton (ankle) will not return to Thursday night's game against the Bengals, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The safety recorded four tackles (two solo) and two pass breakups before exiting in the first half. Hamilton has 71 tackles (50 solo), including 2.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2024. Eddie Jackson is his backup. The severity of Hamilton's injury is unclear, but he was spotted in a walking boot on the sideline, per Clayton Holloway of NFL Network.

Kyle Hamilton
Baltimore Ravens
