Kyle Hamilton Injury: Logs DNP
Hamilton (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Hamilton is still tending to the sprained ankle suffered in Thursday's win over the Bengals. The Notre Dame product underwent treatments for it over the weekend, but it appears that wasn't enough to get him back on the field yet. A clear picture of his status for Sunday's game against the Steelers may not come until closer to kickoff.
