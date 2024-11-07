Kyle Hamilton Injury: Suffers sprained ankle

Hamilton suffered a sprained ankle in Thursday's 35-34 win over the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hamilton suffered the injury in the second quarter and was unable to return. Coach John Harbaugh relayed after the game that the injury isn't considered serious, but it's unclear how long Hamilton will be sidelined. The Ravens are headed into a critical divisional game against the Steelers in Week 11, and Hamilton's status will be key for a pass defense that has struggled considerably this season.