Kyle Hamilton Injury: Working through knee injury
Hamilton (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
Hamilton logged three tackles during the Ravens' 35-10 win over the Browns in Week 18, but it appears he may have picked up a knee injury in the process. Hamilton will have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation heading into Saturday's wild-card round game against the Steelers.
