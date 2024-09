Kyle Hamilton: Leads Ravens in tackling Week 3

Hamilton finished Sunday's 28-25 win over the Cowboys with 12 tackles (seven solo).

Despite entering Sunday's game with a questionable tag due to a back injury, Hamilton played in all but one defensive snap and led the Ravens in total tackles while tying Roquan Smith for solo tackles. Hamilton is up to 23 tackles through the first three games of the regular season, which is second on Baltimore behind Smith.