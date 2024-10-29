Kyle Hamilton News: Collects 10 tackles in loss

Hamilton recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) including 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble along with two passes defensed during Sunday's 29-24 loss at Cleveland.

The flashiest of Hamilton's tackles Sunday came near the end of the first half, when he flew off the edge on a third-down blitz and crashed into Jameis Winston's blind side, jarring the ball loose and setting up a Ravens touchdown. He's building a case for a second consecutive All-Pro selection heading into a Week 9 matchup versus the Broncos.