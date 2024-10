Hamilton recorded four tackles (three solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 41-38 win at Cincinnati.

Hamilton came up the middle on a blitz on third down and got home to Joe Burrow to force a Bengals punt early in the second quarter. He's played up to the standard he set for himself last season through five games this year and has fringe IDP value going into a Week 6 date with the Commanders.