Kyle Hamilton News: Notches Christmas Day interception

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Hamilton registered two tackles (one solo) and an interception in Wednesday's 31-2 Week 17 win over the Texans.

Hamilton's two stops were his fewest of the campaign, but he also made an impact with a third-quarter pickoff of C.J. Stroud. That was Hamilton's first interception of the season. The third year safety has already established a new career high with 104 total tackles on the campaign.

