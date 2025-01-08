Kyle Hamilton News: Past knee injury

Hamilton (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hamilton was limited in Tuesday's practice due to a knee injury he likely picked up during the Ravens' Week 18 win over the Browns. His full participation in Wednesday's practice indicates that Hamilton is past the issue and should play in Saturday's wild-card round clash against the Steelers. The third-year safety out of Notre Dame finished the 2024 regular season with a career-high 107 tackles (77 solo), including 2.0 sacks, nine pass defenses (including one interception), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 17 games.