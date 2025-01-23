Kyle Hamilton News: Reaches tackling century mark

Hamilton played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 107 tackles (77 solo), including 2.0 sacks, nine pass defenses (one interception), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Hamilton's tackling output in 2024 was a career high and second-most on the Ravens behind Roquan Smith (154). Hamilton registered double-digit tackles in five regular-season games and played every single snap in nine contests. He didn't miss a snap during the Ravens' postseason run, during which he accumulated 12 tackles (six solo) across two games. Hamilton's efforts in 2024 earned him a Pro Bowl nod for a second-straight year and a spot on the Second-Team All-Pro roster, and the Ravens will likely exercise the safety's fifth-year option while working on a contract extension during the offseason, Clifton Brown of the team's official site posits.