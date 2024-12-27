Fantasy Football
Kyle Juszczyk headshot

Kyle Juszczyk Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 3:19pm

Juszczyk (illness) didn't practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran fullback popped up on San Francisco's injury report Friday as a non-participant in practice due to an illness. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation in Saturday's practice in order to play in Monday night's matchup against the Lions. Juszczyk could see an increased offensive role if he's able to suit up in Week 17, with Christian McCaffrey (knee), Jordan Mason (ankle) and Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) all sidelined.

Kyle Juszczyk
San Francisco 49ers
