Kyle Juszczyk News: No carries, targets in Week 10

Juszczyk went without a carry or target while playing 25 of the 49ers' 64 offensive snaps in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

With tailback Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) making his season debut in Week 10, the 49ers didn't waste any touches on Juszczyk, who had carried the ball three times for 21 yards and a touchdown to go with four receptions for 16 yards on eight targets across the previous three contests. While Juszczyk should continue to have a regular role on offense every week, he'll be deployed primarily as a blocker and only occasionally as a route runner whenever he's on the field.