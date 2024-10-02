Kyle Juszczyk News: Practices in full Wednesday

Juszczyk (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session.

Juszczyk is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury he picked up during Sunday's 30-13 win over the Patriots. That didn't appear to hold him back during Wednesday's practice session, and barring any setbacks, he should be good to go for Week 5 against the Cardinals. Juszczyk has caught seven passes (on 10 targets) for 77 yards through the first four games of the regular season.