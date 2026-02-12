Kyle Juszczyk News: Productive season as receiver

Juszczyk caught 24 of 28 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns while rushing twice for minus-3 yards across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

With the 49ers' wide-receiver room struggling with injuries throughout the year, Juszczyk was relied upon more heavily as a pass catcher. The Harvard product responded with his highest reception and yardage totals since his 2021 campaign, ranking seventh on the team in catches and eighth in receiving yards. Under contract through 2026, the 34-year-old is expected to retain a similar role in San Francisco's offense next season.