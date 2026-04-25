Kyle Louis News: Heads to Miami

The Dolphins selected Louis in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 138th overall.

The Dolphins took a linebacker for the second time this draft, as they previously scooped Jacob Rodriguez out of Texas Tech at pick No. 43. Louis is an interesting prospect. He's quite small for an NFL linebacker at 6-foot, 220 pounds, but he's a fantastic athlete with a 4.53 40-yard dash and a 39.5-inch vertical jump. Louis showcased impressive range in college at Pittsburgh, piling up stats at both linebacker and in coverage. Over his final two seasons, he generated 182 tackles, 24.0 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, 12 pass breakups and six interceptions. Louis isn't expected to line up in the box on every snap in the NFL because of his size, but he's a fluid player who rarely missed tackles in college. Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley likely has a vision for Louis as a versatile defender.