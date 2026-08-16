Kyle Monangai Injury: Believed to be 'fine' after exiting practice

Monangai is believed to be "fine" after exiting Sunday's practice with a right-knee injury, and he will undergo an MRI, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Monangai walked off the practice field under his own power after he was tackled from behind by defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Schefter added that initial tests showed that his knee was structurally sound, but the team will confirm the severity of the injury with a subsequent MRI. When healthy, Monangai should combine with starting running back D'Andre Swift to form one of the NFL's best rushing duos for the second year in a row.