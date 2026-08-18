Kyle Monangai Injury: Deemed week-to-week by coach
Monangai (knee) is considered week-to-week, Adam Jahns of AllCHGO.com reports.
The second-year back suffered a hyperextended knee during Sunday's practice, and now coach Ben Johnson has offered a loose timeline for Monangai's return. There are still nearly four full weeks until the Bears' season-opener against the Panthers, so Monangai's progress will be tracked in the interim. For now, D'Andre Swift looks to be primed to handle a big workload until Monangai is ready to return.
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