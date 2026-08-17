Kyle Monangai Injury: Diagnosed with hyperextended knee

Monangai hyperextended his right knee at Sunday's practice, and he's expected to be sidelined multiple weeks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Monangai was able to walk off the practice field under his own power Sunday after he was tackled from behind by Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported afterward that Monangai's knee was structurally sound, but an MRI has revealed the extent of the issue. With almost four weeks remaining before the Bears open the regular season at Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 13, he seemingly will have enough time to get healthy for that contest. In the meantime, Monangai will focus on rehab with Week 1 in mind.