Kyle Monangai Injury: Exits practice with apparent injury
Monangai left Sunday's practice due to an apparent right-knee injury, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Monangai went down after being tackled from behind by defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in a non-padded session Sunday. The second-year running back walked off under his own power, albeit very gingerly, while departing with a trainer, according to Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com. Monangai will likely undergo further testing to evaluate the severity of this apparent injury. The 2025 seventh-round pick popped during his rookie season, tallying 169 carries for 783 yards and five touchdowns while playing behind veteran D'Andre Swift.
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