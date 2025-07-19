Kyle Monangai News: Battles for depth role
Monangai is a longshot for touches but could climb the Bears' depth chart Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After being drafted in the seventh round, Monangai enters a crowded backfield behind D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. The rookie will likely begin as the RB3 or RB4 but brings a productive college resume, including consecutive 1,200-yard seasons at Rutgers. Unless injuries occur, Monangai may be limited to special teams and spot work early in the year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now