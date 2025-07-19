Menu
Kyle Monangai

Kyle Monangai News: Battles for depth role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 19, 2025 at 8:01am

Monangai is a longshot for touches but could climb the Bears' depth chart Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After being drafted in the seventh round, Monangai enters a crowded backfield behind D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. The rookie will likely begin as the RB3 or RB4 but brings a productive college resume, including consecutive 1,200-yard seasons at Rutgers. Unless injuries occur, Monangai may be limited to special teams and spot work early in the year.

Kyle Monangai
Chicago Bears
