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Kyle Monangai News: Sits out preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 9:43am

Monangai did not play in the Bears' 34-10 preseason win over the Browns on Saturday.

Both Monangai and D'Andre Swift observed Saturday's game from the sidelines while 2023 fourth-rounder Roschon Johnson led all Bears running backs with 22 snaps on offense. Monangai, a seventh-round selection of Chicago in the 2025 NFL Draft, is coming off a productive rookie campaign in which he logged 169 carries for 783 yards (4.6 YPC) and five touchdowns while adding 18 catches (on 30 targets) for 164 yards across 17 regular-season games, two of which he rushed for 130-plus yards. The Rutgers product is expected to serve in a complementary role behind Swift for the upcoming season.

Kyle Monangai
Chicago Bears
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