Kyle Pitts Injury: Stays limited Thursday

Pitts (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

One day removed from being estimated as a limited participant due to a hamstring issue, Pitts officially had a cap on his reps Thursday as the Falcons got back on the practice field. He thus has only more chance to prove his health this week before the Falcons potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game at New Orleans. WR Drake London (hip pointer) also is banged-up, so the statuses of the team's top two pass catchers is up in the air for Week 10 action.