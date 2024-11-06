Kyle Pitts Injury: Tending to hamstring issue

Pitts was estimated as limited on Wednesday's practice report due to a hamstring injury, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Both Pitts and the Falcons' No. 1 WR Drake London (hip) received the same listing, leaving the statuses of the team's top two pass catchers up in the air for Week 10 action. Pitts will have two more opportunities this week in which to log a full practice or otherwise risk heading into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest in New Orleans.