Kyle Pitts News: Accounts for all three of Tua's completions

Pitts caught three of four targets for 22 yards in Friday's 27-7 preseason loss to the Broncos.

Pitts accounted for all three of Tua Tagovailoa's completions across their two drives in the game. Tagovailoa has the inside track on Atlanta's Week 1 starting job under center, so it's encouraging that Pitts is showing some early chemistry with the offseason QB addition. The Falcons' second preseason game will be Aug. 22 at Indianapolis.