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Kyle Pitts News: Accounts for all three of Tua's completions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Pitts caught three of four targets for 22 yards in Friday's 27-7 preseason loss to the Broncos.

Pitts accounted for all three of Tua Tagovailoa's completions across their two drives in the game. Tagovailoa has the inside track on Atlanta's Week 1 starting job under center, so it's encouraging that Pitts is showing some early chemistry with the offseason QB addition. The Falcons' second preseason game will be Aug. 22 at Indianapolis.

Kyle Pitts
Atlanta Falcons
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