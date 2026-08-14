Kyle Pitts News: Accounts for all three of Tua's completions
Pitts caught three of four targets for 22 yards in Friday's 27-7 preseason loss to the Broncos.
Pitts accounted for all three of Tua Tagovailoa's completions across their two drives in the game. Tagovailoa has the inside track on Atlanta's Week 1 starting job under center, so it's encouraging that Pitts is showing some early chemistry with the offseason QB addition. The Falcons' second preseason game will be Aug. 22 at Indianapolis.
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