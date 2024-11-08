Kyle Pitts News: Avoids injury designation

Pitts (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints.

WR Drake London, on the other hand, is listed as questionable with a hip injury. London and Pitts both were limited practice participants Wednesday and Thursday, but the tight end upgraded to full participation Friday while his teammate remained limited. Although fellow tight end Charlie Woerner has eaten into Pitts' playing time recently, Pitts had four straight weeks with at least five targets and 70 receiving yards prior to falling flat last Sunday against the Cowboys (one catch for 11 yards on one target). Any limitations for London would improve Pitts' chances to see more first-read targets and get back on track for fantasy managers.