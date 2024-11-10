Kyle Pitts News: Four grabs in Sunday's loss

Pitts caught four of six targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

The fourth-year tight end bounced back from a Week 9 game in which he saw only one target, although Pitts' production Sunday was still nothing special. Over the last six games, he's delivered a 26-380-2 line on 34 targets, and he'll try to find another gear in Week 11 on the road against the Broncos.