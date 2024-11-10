Kyle Pitts News: Four grabs in Sunday's loss
Pitts caught four of six targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.
The fourth-year tight end bounced back from a Week 9 game in which he saw only one target, although Pitts' production Sunday was still nothing special. Over the last six games, he's delivered a 26-380-2 line on 34 targets, and he'll try to find another gear in Week 11 on the road against the Broncos.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now