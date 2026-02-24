Kyle Pitts News: Franchise tag official

The Falcons officially placed their franchise tag on Pitts on Tuesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

The expected move prevents Pitts from reaching the open market in free agency, while he and the Falcons have until July 15 to negotiate a potential multi-year extension. Per McElhaney, the projected franchise tag value for tight ends in 2026 will be approximately $16 million. The 2021 first-rounder is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he recorded 88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns (on 118 targets) in 17 games.