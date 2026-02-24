Kyle Pitts News: Franchise tag official
The Falcons officially placed their franchise tag on Pitts on Tuesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
The expected move prevents Pitts from reaching the open market in free agency, while he and the Falcons have until July 15 to negotiate a potential multi-year extension. Per McElhaney, the projected franchise tag value for tight ends in 2026 will be approximately $16 million. The 2021 first-rounder is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he recorded 88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns (on 118 targets) in 17 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Pitts See More
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?5 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
NFL Best Ball: Tight End Analysis + 2026 Rankings6 days ago
-
NFL Offseason Research
Fantasy Football Offseason Research: Kyle Pitts Could be Fool's Gold6 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Pitts See More