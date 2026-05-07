Kyle Pitts News: Locked in for 2026
Pitts signed his franchise tender with the Falcons for the 2026 season Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Pitts thus is locked in for the coming campaign at a salary of $15.045 million. After posting 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie first-round pick in 2021, he has fallen short of 1,000 yards in each of his subsequent four seasons, but he bounced back last year with an 88-928-5 line on 118 targets in 17 regular-season games. Pitts' potential signal-callers for 2026 are Michael Penix (knee) and newcomer Tua Tagovailoa, who will be competing for the starting job during the offseason program through the preseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Pitts See More
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Draft: Veteran Fantasy Football Winners & LosersYesterday
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers Day 113 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
NFL Best Ball: ADP Shapes, Trends and More34 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football: Buy Luther Burden, Sell TreVeyon Henderson36 days ago
-
NFL Barometer
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: QB, RB Free-Agent Review38 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Pitts See More