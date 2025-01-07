Kyle Pitts News: Minimal production in loss

Pitts caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Panthers.

Pitts finished the 2024 campaign with a quiet day against Carolina. The 24-year-old tight end was mostly a disappointment for fantasy managers this season, totaling just 47 catches on 74 targets for 602 yards and four touchdowns. Pitts will remain under contract with Atlanta in 2025, as the Falcons exercised the $10.88 million team option last April. The Florida product will look to turn things around in a contract year next season, and he'll likely be catching passes from Michael Penix at quarterback with Kirk Cousins expected to be cut in the offseason.