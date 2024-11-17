Kyle Pitts News: One catch in Week 11 loss
Pitts caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos.
Pitts' season has been full of peaks and valleys, and he hit a low point in this lopsided loss. The 2021 fourth overall pick has been held to one catch in two of his last three games, a stretch that began right after Pitts set a season high with 91 receiving yards in Week 8 while scoring his first two touchdowns since Week 1. Pitts will look to get back on track in Week 13 against the Chargers following Atlanta's Week 12 bye.
