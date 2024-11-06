Kyle Pitts News: One catch in win

Pitts secured his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Cowboys.

Pitts was basically an afterthought against the Cowboys on Sunday, as his one target in the contest was his lowest total of the season. Teammate Drake London (hop) exited the game, and could be in danger of missing Week 10. If London is sidelined, Pitts could see a boost in targets, which could provide for a big bounce-back week. Through nine games, the 24-year-old has totaled 50 receptions for 552 yards and six touchdowns, puttin him on pace to have his most productive season in his three-year career. Pitts and the Falcons will visit the Saints in Week 10.