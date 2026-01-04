The veteran tight end played a key role in a Falcons victory that made the Panthers the NFC South champions in the process, leading the way in both receptions and targets on the afternoon while also securing the ball on New Orleans' last-ditch onside-kick attempt. Pitts' Week 18 performance put a fitting cap on a strong stretch run, one that saw him record at least six receptions and 57 yards in five of his final six games. Pitts wrapped up the 2025 regular season with a well-timed 88-928-5 receiving line across 17 games, and both his reception and touchdown totals qualified as career-high figures with unrestricted free agency looming this offseason.