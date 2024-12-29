Kyle Pitts News: Rare strong showing Sunday

Pitts caught four of five targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to Washington.

Pitts turned in a rare strong fantasy line in Sunday's overtime loss. The underwhelming 2021 first-round pick upped his season marks to 49 receptions, 631 receiving yards and five touchdowns as Week 17 nears a close. Pitts has been a barometer for inconsistency in his four years in the league, making for a risky play as the Falcons prepare to host the Panthers next Sunday.