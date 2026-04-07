Kyle Pitts headshot

Kyle Pitts News: Signs tag, present for workouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Pitts is present for the start of voluntary workouts Tuesday and is signing his franchise tag with the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pitts and Atlanta will still have until mid-July to negotiate a potential long-term deal, but the 2021 first-round pick will now officially sign his one-year, fully-guaranteed $15.05 million franchise tag. The 2021 first--round pick managed a surge of production down the stretch of the 2025 campaign, finishing the year with an 88-928-5 line on 118 targets while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games. Pitts' major task this offseason will be to improve his chemistry with quarterback Michael Penix (ACL) and establish a rapport with new QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Kyle Pitts
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Pitts See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Pitts See More
NFL Best Ball: ADP Shapes, Trends and More
NFL
NFL Best Ball: ADP Shapes, Trends and More
Author Image
John McKechnie
4 days ago
2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football: Buy Luther Burden, Sell TreVeyon Henderson
NFL
2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football: Buy Luther Burden, Sell TreVeyon Henderson
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
6 days ago
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: QB, RB Free-Agent Review
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: QB, RB Free-Agent Review
Author Image
Jim Coventry
8 days ago
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
8 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
11 days ago