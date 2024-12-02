Kyle Trask News: Cameo appearance in Week 13 win

Trask replaced Baker Mayfield (leg) for two plays during the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win against the Panthers on Sunday and completed his only pass attempt for five yards.

Trask took his first snap with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter on a handoff to Bucky Irving (hip) and completed a five-yard pass to his running back on the next play before Mayfield reentered the contest after walking off his leg injury, which was the result of being cleated. The pass was Trask's first of the season and came in what was his second appearance overall. Mayfield was experiencing leg soreness Monday per per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, but he's expected to be ready to play in Sunday's Week 14 home matchup against the Raiders.