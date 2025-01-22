Fantasy Football
Kyle Trask News: Sparse action in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Trask appeared in four games during the 2024 regular season and completed his only pass attempt for five yards while netting minus-4 yards on five carries.

The third-year pro put up only one pass attempt for the second straight season, as Baker Mayfield once again suited up for all 17 regular-season games and the Buccaneers' wild-card loss to the Commanders. Trask has only 11 pass attempts over seven regular-season contests across his first three seasons, and he's now slated for unrestricted free agency once the new league year begins March 12. The 2021 second-round pick would likely be welcomed back by the Buccaneers, but Trask may want to seek out a team where his path to playing time may be a bit more realistic.

