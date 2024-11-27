Kyle Van Noy Injury: Estimated as DNP

Van Noy (hamstring/neck) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Van Noy played 29 defensive snaps and recorded two total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Monday night's win over the Chargers. However, it now appears he sustained hamstring and neck injuries in the process. The veteran pass rusher will likely need to practice in a limited capacity Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 13, when the Ravens host the Eagles.