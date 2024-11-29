Kyle Van Noy Injury: Unlikely to suit up Sunday

Van Noy (hamstring/neck) is doubtful to play in Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Eagles, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Van Noy didn't practice at all this week and appears set to miss his first game of the campaign. His likely absence will be a blow to Baltimore's pass rush, as the veteran defender is tied for the team lead with 8.0 sacks on the season. Tavius Robinson could get more defensive snaps if Van Noy is indeed sidelined Sunday.