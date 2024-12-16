Kyle Van Noy News: Picks up another sack

Van Noy recorded three tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 35-14 win against the Giants.

Van Noy made his mark in the sack column for his second straight appearance in Week 15, and now he's 1.0 sacks away from the first double-digit sack season of his career heading into Week 16. He's not likely to see so many pass-rushing opportunities versus the run-heavy Steelers, however.